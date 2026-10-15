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    Anglo Asian Mining increases silver production in Azerbaijan by nearly 30%

    Industry
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 10:22
    Anglo Asian Mining increases silver production in Azerbaijan by nearly 30%

    British company Anglo Asian Mining PLC, which has assets in Azerbaijan, increased its silver production by 27.3% year-on-year to 52,969 ounces in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 41,623 ounces in the same period last year.

    According to Report, citing Anglo Asian Mining, 5,480 ounces of silver produced in July-September were contained in doré alloy, while 47,489 ounces were recovered through flotation processing and SART technology. In the first nine months of 2026, Anglo Asian Mining increased its silver production by 40.3% to 145,824 ounces, compared with 103,971 ounces in the same period of 2025.

    According to the company's confirmed guidance, silver production for the full year 2026 is expected to range from 170,000 to 210,000 ounces.

    Anglo Asian Mining (AAM) Silver production
    "Anglo Asian Mining" Azərbaycanda gümüş istehsalını təxminən 30 % artırıb
    Anglo Asian Mining увеличила производство серебра в Азербайджане почти на 30%
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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