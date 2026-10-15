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    Azerbaijan, Italy hold search, rescue meeting in Baku

    Military
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 10:23
    Azerbaijan, Italy hold search, rescue meeting in Baku

    Baku hosts expert meeting on search and rescue pursuant to the 2026 Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and the Defense General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Italian Republic, Report informs referring to the ministry.

    A group of military personnel from the Italian Armed Forces is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting.

    As part of the visit, the guests toured an Azerbaijan Air Force base, where they viewed aircraft and aviation assets in service, flight equipment, routine activities of military personnel, and their service conditions.

    Azerbaijan, Italy hold search, rescue meeting in Baku
    Azerbaijan, Italy hold search, rescue meeting in Baku
    Azerbaijan, Italy hold search, rescue meeting in Baku
    Azerbaijan, Italy hold search, rescue meeting in Baku
    Azerbaijan, Italy hold search, rescue meeting in Baku
    Azerbaijan, Italy hold search, rescue meeting in Baku

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