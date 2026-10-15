Azerbaijan, Italy hold search, rescue meeting in Baku
Military
- 15 October, 2026
- 10:23
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Baku hosts expert meeting on search and rescue pursuant to the 2026 Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and the Defense General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Italian Republic, Report informs referring to the ministry.
A group of military personnel from the Italian Armed Forces is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting.
As part of the visit, the guests toured an Azerbaijan Air Force base, where they viewed aircraft and aviation assets in service, flight equipment, routine activities of military personnel, and their service conditions.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
17:03
Baku Initiative Group cites OMCT report on human rights concerns in FranceForeign policy
17:03
ING Group: Azerbaijan"s economy to grow by average of 2.3% in 2026-2028Finance
16:55
EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via AzerbaijanRegion
16:49
Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in BakuForeign policy
16:41
Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM saysForeign policy
16:41
CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculptureForeign policy
16:37
Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador saysForeign policy
16:34
Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPPRegion
16:32
Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary GeneralForeign policy