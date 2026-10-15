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    Anglo Asian Mining more than doubles its copper production in 3Q26

    Industry
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 10:37
    Anglo Asian Mining more than doubles its copper production in 3Q26

    UK-based gold and copper miner Anglo Asian Mining PLC increased its copper production in Azerbaijan to 5,514 tons in the third quarter of 2026, marking a 2.4-fold increase compared to 2,288 tons in the same period last year, Report informs citing the company.

    In the second quarter of this year, copper output stood at 5,129 tons.

    The growth in production was driven by the gradual ramp-up of operations at the Demirli deposit, which is expected to reach design capacity by the end of November. Breakdown by asset shows that the Gedabek mine produced 1,690 tons of copper in Q3, while the Demirli mine contributed 3,824 tons.

    In the first nine months of 2026, copper output reached a record 14,354 tons, up from 3,476 tons recorded in the January–September period of 2025. The company noted that in line with its medium-term strategy, copper forms the core of its production profile for the current year.

    Anglo Asian Mining (AAM)
    "Anglo Asian Mining" III rübdə mis istehsalını 2 dəfədən çox artırıb
    Anglo Asian Mining в III квартале увеличила производство меди более чем вдвое
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