Anar Guliyev: Baku Olympic Stadium ready to host WUF13

Preparations at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), are nearing completion, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, said during a briefing held within the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

Guliyev noted that preparations for the forum are progressing at full speed:

"The Baku Olympic Stadium will once again be in the global spotlight as the venue for such an important event. As a facility meeting high standards, it will ensure efficient logistics, uninterrupted operations, and top-level hospitality for all participants. Construction work is in its final stage," he said.

The chairman emphasized that the stadium will host 40 main sessions, nearly 350 parallel events, as well as the Urban Expo exhibition:

"Urban Expo will serve not just as an exhibition space, but as a hub for dialogue, partnership, and practical cooperation. Startups and innovators from around the world will have the opportunity to present tested solutions in the field of housing construction," he added.