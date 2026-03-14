Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Anar Guliyev: Baku Olympic Stadium ready to host WUF13

    Infrastructure
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 10:58
    Anar Guliyev: Baku Olympic Stadium ready to host WUF13

    Preparations at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), are nearing completion, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, said during a briefing held within the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    Guliyev noted that preparations for the forum are progressing at full speed:

    "The Baku Olympic Stadium will once again be in the global spotlight as the venue for such an important event. As a facility meeting high standards, it will ensure efficient logistics, uninterrupted operations, and top-level hospitality for all participants. Construction work is in its final stage," he said.

    The chairman emphasized that the stadium will host 40 main sessions, nearly 350 parallel events, as well as the Urban Expo exhibition:

    "Urban Expo will serve not just as an exhibition space, but as a hub for dialogue, partnership, and practical cooperation. Startups and innovators from around the world will have the opportunity to present tested solutions in the field of housing construction," he added.

    Baku Olympic Stadium World Urban Forum (WUF13) Global Baku Forum
    Anar Quliyev: Bakı Olimpiya Stadionu WUF13-ün keçirilməsinə hazır vəziyyətdədir
    Анар Гулиев: Бакинский олимпийский стадион почти готов к проведению WUF13

    Latest News

    11:09

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Ethiopia

    Foreign policy
    10:58

    Anar Guliyev: Baku Olympic Stadium ready to host WUF13

    Infrastructure
    10:48
    Photo

    Ministry of Defense: Baku hosts NATO course

    Military
    10:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic discuss parliamentary ties

    Foreign policy
    10:25

    Fars news: No damage to oil infrastructure in Kharg Island after US strike

    Region
    10:15

    Qatar says it's evacuating several areas due to Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    10:08

    Kyrgyzstan's UN envoy Kasymalieva praises Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    10:01

    At least 12 dead in Israeli strike on medical center in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    09:55
    Photo

    Azerbaijan hosts event on women's rights at UN Headquarters

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed