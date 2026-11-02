'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
Cultural policy
- 02 November, 2026
- 07:07
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The Stone Chronicle Museum hosted the presentation of the "Ancient stone, modern memory" project by artist-sculptor Orkhan Nabizada and "Radius of responsibility" project by Elvin Nabizada.
According to Report, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva attended the event.
Inspired by the ancient petroglyphs of Gobustan, the "Ancient stone, modern memory" project features depictions of the Caucasian leopard, gazelle, gray wolf, brown bear, and golden eagle. Meanwhile, the "Radius of responsibility" project interactively explores humanity's relationship with wildlife.
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