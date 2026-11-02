Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
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    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented

    Cultural policy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 07:07
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented

    The Stone Chronicle Museum hosted the presentation of the "Ancient stone, modern memory" project by artist-sculptor Orkhan Nabizada and "Radius of responsibility" project by Elvin Nabizada.

    According to Report, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva attended the event.

    Inspired by the ancient petroglyphs of Gobustan, the "Ancient stone, modern memory" project features depictions of the Caucasian leopard, gazelle, gray wolf, brown bear, and golden eagle. Meanwhile, the "Radius of responsibility" project interactively explores humanity's relationship with wildlife.

    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented
    'Ancient stone, modern memory' and 'Radius of responsibility' projects presented

    Leyla Aliyeva Arzu Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation Gobustan
    Photo
    "Qədim daş, müasir yaddaş" və "Məsuliyyət radiusu" layihələri təqdim olunub
    Photo
    Представлены проекты "Древний камень, современная память" и "Радиус ответственности"
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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