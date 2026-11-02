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    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watched 'Thikra: Night of Remembering' production

    Cultural policy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 07:09
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watched 'Thikra: Night of Remembering' production

    On November 1, the production "Thikra: Night of Remembering" was performed at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater as part of the Baku International Arts Festival (BIAF-2026).

    According to Report, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, along with her family members, watched the performance.

    "Thikra: Night of Remembering", the latest work by acclaimed director and choreographer Akram Khan, was commissioned by Wadi AlFann, a global destination for contemporary art based in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.

    Created in collaboration with award-winning visual artist Manal Al-Dowayan, Akram Khan Company"s final touring production draws on the ancient landscapes, mythology and cultural heritage of Al-Ula.

    Through sacred rituals and shared recollections, an all-female ensemble transcend the boundaries of time, bridging past and present to invoke an act of spiritual renewal.

    The production features an original score by Indian-American singer and composer Aditya Prakash.

    The visual aesthetics of the play were created by "Wadi AlFann" artist Manal Al-Dowayan, renowned for her large-scale multimedia installation featured at the Saudi Arabian pavilion during the 60th Venice Biennale.

    In the Thikra project, the artist blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary forms. Natural dyes mirror the color palette of the desert, while geometric motifs rooted in Al-Ula"s heritage highlight the symbolic role and significance of each character.

    The production draws on the ancient landscapes, mythology and cultural heritage of Al-Ula. The site-specific world premiere of the play was presented in January 2025.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watched 'Thikra: Night of Remembering' production
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watched 'Thikra: Night of Remembering' production
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watched 'Thikra: Night of Remembering' production
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watched 'Thikra: Night of Remembering' production
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watched 'Thikra: Night of Remembering' production
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watched 'Thikra: Night of Remembering' production
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watched 'Thikra: Night of Remembering' production
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva watched 'Thikra: Night of Remembering' production

    Mehriban Aliyeva First Vice-President Baku International Arts Festival
    Photo
    Birinci vitse-prezident Mehriban Əliyeva "Zikra: xatirələr gecəsi" tamaşasını izləyib
    Photo
    Первый вице-президент Мехрибан Алиева посмотрела спектакль "Зикра: ночь воспоминаний"
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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