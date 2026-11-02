Summary of Azerbaijani President's weekly activities posted on his social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 02 November, 2026
- 07:22
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A summary of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's weekly activities has been shared on his social media accounts.
Report presents the post:
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