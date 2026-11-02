Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Summary of Azerbaijani President's weekly activities posted on his social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 07:22
    Summary of Azerbaijani President's weekly activities posted on his social media accounts

    A summary of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's weekly activities has been shared on his social media accounts.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev Weekly summary
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında həftəlik fəaliyyəti ilə bağlı icmal yayımlanıb
    app.type.
    В аккаунтах президента в соцсетях размещен обзор о его деятельности за неделю
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