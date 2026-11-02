Azerbaijan, Suriname discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

Rashad Novruz, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Brazil, Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, met with Melvin Bouva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani diplomat wrote about the meeting on his X social media account.

"Thank you Mr. Melvin Bouva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation and your devoted team for a continued interest and ideas to expand the scope of our bilateral agenda. Much work ahead. It is my honour to work towards jointly delivering results for the benefit of our countries," reads the post.