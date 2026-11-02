Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan, Suriname discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 07:30
    Azerbaijan, Suriname discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

    Rashad Novruz, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Brazil, Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, met with Melvin Bouva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani diplomat wrote about the meeting on his X social media account.

    "Thank you Mr. Melvin Bouva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation and your devoted team for a continued interest and ideas to expand the scope of our bilateral agenda. Much work ahead. It is my honour to work towards jointly delivering results for the benefit of our countries," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan, Suriname discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation
    Azerbaijan, Suriname discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

    Rashad Novruz Melvin Bouva Bilateral cooperation Azerbaijan Suriname
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