7 policemen killed in attack on police vehicle in Pakistan

An attack on a police vehicle martyred seven policemen, including an officer, in the Bettani subdivision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district in Pakistan on Friday, Report informs via DAWN.

The spokesman of the district police officer, Qudratullah, said that a squad of the Shadikhel police station was on routine patrol duty in the area when the terrorist attack occurred. The vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED).

The official said that terrorists had planted an IED along the Shahdikhel-Mastikhel road to target the law enforcement personnel. Six policemen, including a station house officer (SHO) and five constables, lost their lives in the explosion, he said.

The bodies of the killed and the injured policeman were taken to the hospital. The injured cop later succumbed to his wounds, bringing the total fatalities to seven.