UK Royal Navy warship HMS Dragon sails for Eastern Mediterranean mission

Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon today departed the UK to head to the Eastern Mediterranean to bolster British defences in the region, Report informs, citing the British Royal Navy.

The Portsmouth-based warship will use her Sea Viper missile system to help safeguard UK assets and interests – assisted by Wildcats from 815 Naval Air Squadron equipped with Martlet missiles able to deal with the aerial drone threat.

The decision to send the Royal Navy assets came as Iran's attacks continue to target British interests in the region and the UK Armed Forces continue to adapt to the changing threats.

It builds on the UK increased defensive presence in the region in recent weeks, including deploying radar systems, air defence, and F-35 stealth fighters which are already conducting air defence sorties.

Based in Portsmouth and each with a crew of around 200 sailors, the Royal Navy's six Type 45 destroyers are the Fleet's first line of defence against aerial threats – aircraft, missiles, drones – and are capable of protecting an area up to five times the size of Cyprus.

HMS Dragon can track hundreds of targets simultaneously – and eliminate them with the Sea Viper system which can launch eight missiles in under ten seconds and direct up to 16 missiles on to their targets simultaneously, closing in for the kill at up to four times the speed of sound, manoeuvring at G-Forces no human can endure.

The system proved itself time and again in the Red Sea when HMS Diamond repeatedly downed drones and at least one missile launched at passing shipping by Houthi rebels.

Last year Dragon herself became the first British warship to destroy a missile travelling at supersonic speed during an international exercise off Scotland, obliterating the target despite its attempts to corkscrew and weave to avoid Sea Viper.