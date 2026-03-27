Azerbaijan's public catering turnover up nearly 4%
Finance
- 27 March, 2026
- 21:44
In January–February of 2026, the value of public catering turnover in Azerbaijan reached 410.6 million manats (just over $241.5 million), marking a 3.6% increase in real terms compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
Over the two months, 49.7% of turnover in the private sector came from legal entities, while 50.3% was generated by individual entrepreneurs.
Specifically, turnover from legal entities increased by 2.6% compared to the same period last year, reaching 202.1 million manats (just under $119 million).
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