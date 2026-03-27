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    Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Germany for talks with Merz

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    • 27 March, 2026
    • 20:12
    Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Germany for talks with Merz

    Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Germany on Monday for talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a government spokesman in Berlin said, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

    "The chancellor will receive the president of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, at the chancellery on Monday... for his inaugural visit," spokesman Stefan Kornelius said Friday.

    Al-Sharaa led opposition forces to overthrow longtime leader Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

    He has since made several overseas trips, including to the United States and France.

    Al-Sharaa had initially been due to visit Germany in January, but the trip was postponed at a time of clashes between Syrian government troops and US-backed Kurdish fighters.

    Al-Sharaa will also take part in an economic forum where "high-ranking business and government representatives" will discuss "prospects for economic recovery and the reconstruction of Syria," a foreign ministry spokesman said.

    "The long conflict in Syria has had a devastating impact on the Syrian economy," the German spokesman said, noting "widespread poverty among the population and the high financial requirements for reconstruction."

    "With the lifting of numerous EU, UN and other sanctions following the end of the Assad regime, the foundations for (economic recovery) have been laid," he said.

    Ahmed al-Sharaa Escalation in Middle East Friedrich Merz Stefan Kornelius Bashar al-Assad
    Əhməd əş-Şəraa gələn həftə Almaniyaya səfər edəcək
    Ахмед аш-Шара посетит Германию в начале следующей недели

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