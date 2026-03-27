Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iran's MFA: Six Iranian diplomats killed in Israeli attack on Lebanon

    Region
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 20:44
    Iran's MFA: Six Iranian diplomats killed in Israeli attack on Lebanon

    Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the killing of six Iranian diplomats as a result of Israeli attacks and airstrikes on Lebanon, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

    "The Israeli army committed a crime by attacking the residence of Iranian diplomats, killing Seyed Mohammadreza Mousavi, Alireza Biyazar, Majid Hassani Kandesar, Hossein Ahmadlu, Ahmad Rasouli, and Amir Muradi, who were among our country's diplomats in Lebanon," the ministry stated.

    The ministry added that the attack on the diplomats' residence was a violation of international law.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. Shortly after launching a joint operation against Iran, armed conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah resumed.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iranian Foreign Ministry
    İran XİN: İsrailin hücumu nəticəsində Livanda altı iranlı diplomat öldürülüb

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