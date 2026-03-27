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    Paid services in Azerbaijan rise nearly 9%

    Business
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 22:15
    Paid services in Azerbaijan rise nearly 9%

    In January–February 2026, the value of paid services provided to the population in Azerbaijan exceeded 2.534 billion manats (just over $1.49 billion), marking is 8.9% higher in real terms compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Legal entities provided services worth more than 1.938 billion manats (just over $1.14 billion), accounting for 76.5% of the total value of services.

    During the two months, each resident of the country used various paid services worth an average of 246.9 manats ($145.24), which is 31.6 manats ($18.59) more in nominal terms compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

    State Statistical Committee Paid services
    Azərbaycanda əhaliyə göstərilən ödənişli xidmətlər 9 %-ə yaxın artıb
    В Азербайджане объем платных услуг населению вырос почти на 9%

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