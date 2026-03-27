UK allocates over €115 million for Ukrainian air defense

The UK will urgently allocate an additional £100 million (over €115 million) to Ukraine to support air defense, which will help protect the country from continuous attacks by Russia, the British government press service said, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

"These funds will be quickly directed toward strengthening Ukraine's air defense to provide better protection for frontline troops and key national infrastructure against aerial bombardment," the statement said.

With this latest aid package, the UK has allocated £600 million (over €692 million) over the past two months to support Ukraine's air defense system, once again confirming the government's determination to save lives and strengthen Ukraine's resilience.

It is noted that the support package demonstrates the UK's readiness to protect allies and its interests and follows the Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement that the British military will now have the right to inspect "shadow fleet" vessels passing through British waters – increasing pressure on Russia.

The new funding complements a £500 million (approximately €577 million) air defense aid package announced in February during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

That package included £150 million (over €173 million) for NATO's Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, enabling the rapid delivery of air defense interceptors, as well as over 1,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) manufactured in Belfast.

It also supported a £390 million (almost €450 million) agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation between British and Ukrainian industry.