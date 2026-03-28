5 injured in UAE as Iran fires cruise and ballistic missiles, drones

UAE authorities say fires broke out at an industrial zone following a missile and drone attack from Iran, leaving five people with injuries, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

The United Arab Emirates' defense ministry says air defenses were responding to incoming cruise missiles and drones fired by Iran.

The Abu Dhabi government media office says in a statement posted online that authorities were dealing with two fires in the area of the emirate's Khalifa Economic Zones.

The statement says the fires had broken out due to falling debris from a "successful interception" of a ballistic missile.

A separate statement says "the incident has resulted in injuries ranging from moderate to minor sustained by five individuals of an Indian nationality."