Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Foreign worker hurt in drone attack on Omani port

    Other countries
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 11:18
    Foreign worker hurt in drone attack on Omani port

    A drone attack on one of Oman's main ports wounded a foreign worker, the Gulf country's authorities say, Report informs via AFP.

    Two drones hit the port of Salalah in the far south of Oman, a statement carried by the country's official news agency says, injuring the worker and causing "limited" damage to a crane.

    Drone attacks Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Omanın Salala limanı PUA hücumuna məruz qalıb, bir nəfər yaralanıb
    Оманский порт Салала подвергся атаке БПЛА, есть пострадавший

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