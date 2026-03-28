Foreign worker hurt in drone attack on Omani port
Other countries
- 28 March, 2026
- 11:18
A drone attack on one of Oman's main ports wounded a foreign worker, the Gulf country's authorities say, Report informs via AFP.
Two drones hit the port of Salalah in the far south of Oman, a statement carried by the country's official news agency says, injuring the worker and causing "limited" damage to a crane.
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