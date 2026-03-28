Türkiye intends to strengthen communications co-op with Azerbaijan

Türkiye aims to establish a communications bridge with fraternal Azerbaijan in a number of areas, Burhanettin Duran, head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

He noted that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Ahmad Ismayilov, head of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, at the Fifth International Strategic Communications Summit "Stratcom Summit 2026," organized by the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

The document provides for the creation of joint working commissions and committees within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Joint Media Platform.

"With this step, under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we strive to strengthen the communications bridge with friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan by expanding the exchange of information, experience, and technology in the areas of digital and social media, audiovisual media, strategic communications, and crisis management," Duran noted.

He expressed confidence that the implementation of the memorandum will deepen cooperation in the field of media and communications.