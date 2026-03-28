Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market reaches highest level amid recent conflict in Middle East

    Energy
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 11:03
    Azerbaijani oil price in global market reaches highest level amid recent conflict in Middle East

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $2.99, or 2.46%, to $124.24 per barrel, Report informs.

    Over the past month, since the start of the armed conflict in the Middle East, the price of Azerbaijani oil has reached its maximum level, rising by 70.8% ($51.5).

    May futures for Brent crude were traded at $120.51 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $3.03 or 2.64 %, amounting to $117.44.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azeri Light oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri‑Chirag‑Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 31.65% share.

    Oil prices Azeri LT CIF crude oil Ceyhan port
    Yaxın Şərq gərginliyi fonunda Azərbaycan nefti maksimum səviyyəyə yüksəlib
    Азербайджанская нефть достигла максимума за время конфликта на Ближнем Востоке

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