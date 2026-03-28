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    Epstein victims to get $72.5M from Bank of America settlement

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    • 28 March, 2026
    • 10:48
    Epstein victims to get $72.5M from Bank of America settlement

    Bank of America has agreed to pay victims of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein $72.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging that the bank facilitated his sex trafficking operation, a New York federal court filing showed Friday evening, Report informs via CNBC.

    The settlement, in which BoA did not admit wrongdoing, is the fourth settlement by a major bank of legal claims by Epstein victims or a government entity alleging they effectively abetted his trafficking while he was a customer.

    The settlement with BoA must be approved by US District Court in Manhattan Judge Jed Rakoff; such approval is typically granted.

    The settlement would pay "all women who were sexually abused or trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, or by any person who is connected to or otherwise associated with Jeffrey Epstein or any Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking venture, between June 30, 2008 and July 6, 2019, inclusive," according to the filing.

    Lawyers in the case are "aware that there are at least 60 women who were victimized by Epstein between" those dates, the filing said.

    A Bank of America spokesman, in a statement, said, "While we stand by our prior statements made in the filings in this case, including that Bank of America did not facilitate ⁠sex trafficking crimes, this resolution allows us to put this matter behind us and provides further closure for the plaintiffs."

    Epstein case Jeffrey Epstein Bank of America Corp.
    Bank of America выплатит $72,5 млн по иску, связанному с Эпштейном

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