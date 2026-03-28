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    Azerbaijan national team records largest victory in its history

    Football
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 10:32
    Azerbaijan national team records largest victory in its history

    The Azerbaijan national football team has secured its biggest-ever win during its opening match of the "FIFA Series – 2026" international tournament, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Facing off against the Saint Lucia national team at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Sumqayit, the team led by Aykhan Abbasov dominated the pitch, ending the encounter with a resounding 6-1 victory.

    The goals for the national squad were netted by Emin Mahmudov, Rahim Sadikhov, Musa Gurbanli, Toral Bayramov, Vusal Isgandarli, and Rustam Ahmadzada.

    This historic result officially marks the largest margin of victory in the history of the Azerbaijan national team.

    The match was officiated by Georgian referee Giorgi Kruashvili.

    Azerbaijan is scheduled to play its next match in the tournament on March 30 at the same arena against Sierra Leone.

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