Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    IDF detects new rocket fire from Iran

    Other countries
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 10:15
    IDF detects new rocket fire from Iran

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has detected a new missile launch from Iran and is intercepting the targets, the IDF said in a statement, Report informs.

    "The IDF has detected a missile launch from Iran toward Israel. Defense systems are working to intercept the threats," reads the statement.

    Residents are advised to move to secure areas and remain there until further notice.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ЦАХАЛ сообщил о новом ракетном обстреле со стороны Ирана

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