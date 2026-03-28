IDF detects new rocket fire from Iran
Other countries
- 28 March, 2026
- 10:15
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has detected a new missile launch from Iran and is intercepting the targets, the IDF said in a statement, Report informs.
"The IDF has detected a missile launch from Iran toward Israel. Defense systems are working to intercept the threats," reads the statement.
Residents are advised to move to secure areas and remain there until further notice.
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