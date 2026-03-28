Deepening Türkiye-Azerbaijan co-op in media sector discussed in Istanbul

A discussion on further deepening cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the fields of media and communications took place in Istanbul, Burhanettin Duran, head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

"I was pleased to meet with Ahmad Ismayilov, head of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, on the sidelines of the Fifth International Strategic Communication Summit – Stratcom Summit 26, held in Istanbul.

During the meeting, we discussed further deepening cooperation between Türkiye and brotherly Azerbaijan in media and communications, developing joint projects, and strengthening coordination in strategic communications.

We attach great importance to ensuring that the strong Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, developing under the leadership of our President, acquire an institutional and sustainable foundation in the field of communications as well.

We will continue to decisively strengthen our cooperation based on the principle of 'one nation, two states,'" Duran noted.