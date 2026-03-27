Consumer market in Azerbaijan expands by nearly 5%

In January–February of 2026, the value of goods sold and services provided to meet consumer demand in Azerbaijan amounted to 13 billion manats (approximately $7.65 billion), marking a 4.6% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, retail trade turnover accounted for 77.4% of the total value, paid services to the population for 19.4%, and public catering turnover for 3.2%.

The value of goods and services provided by non‑state sector enterprises rose by 4.3% to 12.4 billion manats (approximately $7.3 billion), with 44.5% formed through the activities of individual entrepreneurs.

On average, each consumer spent 634.9 manats ($373.47) per month over the two months – 57.3 manats ($33.7) more in nominal terms compared to last year.