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    Consumer market in Azerbaijan expands by nearly 5%

    Business
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 21:21
    Consumer market in Azerbaijan expands by nearly 5%

    In January–February of 2026, the value of goods sold and services provided to meet consumer demand in Azerbaijan amounted to 13 billion manats (approximately $7.65 billion), marking a 4.6% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the reporting period, retail trade turnover accounted for 77.4% of the total value, paid services to the population for 19.4%, and public catering turnover for 3.2%.

    The value of goods and services provided by non‑state sector enterprises rose by 4.3% to 12.4 billion manats (approximately $7.3 billion), with 44.5% formed through the activities of individual entrepreneurs.

    On average, each consumer spent 634.9 manats ($373.47) per month over the two months – 57.3 manats ($33.7) more in nominal terms compared to last year.

    Consumer market State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanda istehlak bazarı 5 %-ə yaxın böyüyüb
    Потребительский рынок в Азербайджане вырос почти на 5%

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