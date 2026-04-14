Bahar Muradova: Promoting women entrepreneurs - strategic priority

The promotion of women's entrepreneurship is not merely a matter of gender equality, but also a strategic economic development priority, said Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

She shared this insight at the side event titled Development of Women's Entrepreneurship and Improvement of Legislation, organized within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Amplifying women's voices across CICA for Sustainable Growth in Baku.

Muradova highlighted the significance of the event, noting that the side event is important both in terms of organization and exchange of experience: "Engaging women in economic activity is one of the key priorities of inclusive and sustainable development, and it also plays a crucial role in enhancing social welfare and achieving economic accomplishments. The active participation of women in entrepreneurial activity contributes to the creation of new jobs, the increase of family incomes, and the overall strengthening of the economic resilience of society. In this regard, the promotion of women's entrepreneurship is not merely a matter of gender equality, but also a strategic economic development priority."

The chairperson emphasized that in recent years, consistent and targeted measures have been implemented in Azerbaijan to develop women's entrepreneurship: "The regulatory and legal framework has been improved by the state, and procedures for registration, management, and expansion of entrepreneurial activity have been simplified. Additionally, various financial support instruments, preferential loans, grant programs, and subsidies are offered to women entrepreneurs. Significant steps have also been taken to enhance women's knowledge and skills through training, mentoring, and business incubation programs. Increasing the economic activity of women living in the regions is also kept in the special focus of attention."

Muradova added that the side event organized in this context will serve to inform women entrepreneurs more broadly and systematically about the existing state support mechanisms and legal opportunities.

She also pointed out that within the framework of the event, an open dialogue environment will be created among government agencies, private sector representatives, lawyers, and entrepreneurs, and the problems encountered in the implementation of existing mechanisms and their solutions will be discussed.