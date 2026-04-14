Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Media: Iran prepared for US port blockade

    Region
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 09:55
    Media: Iran prepared for US port blockade

    Iran had anticipated the possibility of its ports being subjected to a naval blockade by the United States and has already dispatched a large number of oil tankers into open waters, making them practically impossible to track, Report informs via Iraqi outlet Baghdad Today.

    According to the outlet, Iran foresaw Washington's steps and sent significantly more oil to sea than could be stored in onshore facilities. These volumes are sufficient to supply partners for approximately 80 days.

    It was noted that even before tensions escalated in the Persian Gulf, Iran began forming these reserves by loading tankers at three times the usual pace. Experts estimate the oil stored in such "floating warehouses" at around 170 million barrels.

    The publication emphasized that the vessels sent into open waters are operating under "stealth mode," which makes detection considerably more difficult. The outlet added that a US naval blockade would not effectively impact these Iranian tankers.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States had begun blocking Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz at 10:00 a.m. EST (Eastern Standard Time).

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US blockade Strait of Hormuz
    KİV: İran ABŞ-nin limanları blokadaya almasına hazırlıqlı olub
    СМИ: Иран был готов к блокаде своих портов в Ормузском проливе

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