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    Kazakhstan's Tokayev confirms participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026

    Region
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 15:22
    Kazakhstan's Tokayev confirms participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026

    Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has confirmed his participation in the upcoming 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026), Report informs, citing the Kazakh presidential office Akorda.

    Tokayev announced this during his meeting with Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

    Tokayev highly appreciated Türkiye's role in ensuring stability in the region and confirmed his participation in the upcoming Antalya forum.

    During the meeting, the parties also reviewed the possibilities of implementing joint projects in the fields of industry, energy, logistics, agro-industrial complex, education, and tourism, as well as discussed the current international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East.

    The ADF2026 will be held in Türkiye on April 17-19.

    According to Turkish media, delegations from more than 150 countries will attend the ADF2026 forum this year. Among the participants, it is reported that there will be more than 20 heads of state and government, nearly 15 vice presidents, as well as more than 50 ministers, most of whom head foreign affairs departments. In total, the forum will host nearly five thousand guests, including heads of international organizations.

    Within the framework of ADF2026, more than 40 various events and sessions are planned. The discussions will touch not only on political and regional issues but also on the economic, environmental, and technological aspects of global transformation.

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Cevdet Yilmaz Kazakhstan Türkiye
    Tokayev Antalya Diplomatiya Forumunda iştirakını təsdiqləyib
    Токаев подтвердил участие в Анталийском дипломатическом форуме

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