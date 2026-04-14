Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 14 April, 2026
- 10:27
A total of 3,505 people from 78 countries were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between 08:00 am on February 28 and 10:00 am (GMT+4) on April 13, Report informs.
Among those evacuated, 613 were citizens of Azerbaijan.
The breakdown of evacuees by nationality is presented below:
|Country
|Number of evacuees
|Azerbaijan
|613
|China
|736
|Russia
|374
|India
|294
|Bangladesh
|198
|Tajikistan
|194
|Pakistan
|152
|Iran
|136
|Indonesia
|116
|Oman
|84
|Algeria
|57
|Italy
|46
|Germany
|30
|Canada
|27
|Spain
|26
|France
|25
|Georgia
|21
|Saudi Arabia
|18
|Japan
|18
|Uzbekistan
|17
|United States
|17
|Bahrain
|16
|Poland
|14
|Switzerland
|14
|Nigeria
|13
|Kazakhstan
|13
|Belarus
|13
|Hungary
|12
|Mexico
|11
|United Kingdom
|10
|Bulgaria
|10
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|10
|Brazil
|9
|Sudan
|8
|Venezuela
|8
|Finland
|6
|Romania
|6
|Czech Republic
|6
|Slovakia
|6
|Belgium
|6
|Kyrgyzstan
|6
|Australia
|6
|United Arab Emirates
|6
|Türkiye
|5
|Serbia
|5
|Sweden
|5
|Afghanistan
|5
|Austria
|5
|Greece
|5
|Vietnam
|5
|Jordan
|4
|Philippines
|4
|Ukraine
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|Kuwait
|4
|Netherlands
|4
|Qatar
|3
|Croatia
|3
|Denmark
|3
|Norway
|3
|Nepal
|2
|Lebanon
|2
|Yemen
|2
|Myanmar
|2
|Cyprus
|2
|Egypt
|2
|Slovenia
|2
|Uruguay
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|South Africa
|1
|Maldives
|1
|Cuba
|1
|Vatican
|1
|Argentina
|1
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1
|Latvia
|1
|Belize
|1
|Dominican Republic
|1
On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.
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