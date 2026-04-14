Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 10:27
    Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    A total of 3,505 people from 78 countries were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between 08:00 am on February 28 and 10:00 am (GMT+4) on April 13, Report informs.

    Among those evacuated, 613 were citizens of Azerbaijan.

    The breakdown of evacuees by nationality is presented below:

    Country Number of evacuees
    Azerbaijan 613
    China 736
    Russia 374
    India 294
    Bangladesh 198
    Tajikistan 194
    Pakistan 152
    Iran 136
    Indonesia 116
    Oman 84
    Algeria 57
    Italy 46
    Germany 30
    Canada 27
    Spain 26
    France 25
    Georgia 21
    Saudi Arabia 18
    Japan 18
    Uzbekistan 17
    United States 17
    Bahrain 16
    Poland 14
    Switzerland 14
    Nigeria 13
    Kazakhstan 13
    Belarus 13
    Hungary 12
    Mexico 11
    United Kingdom 10
    Bulgaria 10
    Democratic Republic of the Congo 10
    Brazil 9
    Sudan 8
    Venezuela 8
    Finland 6
    Romania 6
    Czech Republic 6
    Slovakia 6
    Belgium 6
    Kyrgyzstan 6
    Australia 6
    United Arab Emirates 6
    Türkiye 5
    Serbia 5
    Sweden 5
    Afghanistan 5
    Austria 5
    Greece 5
    Vietnam 5
    Jordan 4
    Philippines 4
    Ukraine 4
    Sri Lanka 4
    Kuwait 4
    Netherlands 4
    Qatar 3
    Croatia 3
    Denmark 3
    Norway 3
    Nepal 2
    Lebanon 2
    Yemen 2
    Myanmar 2
    Cyprus 2
    Egypt 2
    Slovenia 2
    Uruguay 2
    Tunisia 1
    South Africa 1
    Maldives 1
    Cuba 1
    Vatican 1
    Argentina 1
    Bosnia and Herzegovina 1
    Latvia 1
    Belize 1
    Dominican Republic 1

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

    Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Evacuation from Iran Azerbaijan Escalation in Middle East
    Photo
    İrandan Azərbaycana indiyədək 3 505 nəfər təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    Из Ирана в Азербайджан с конца февраля эвакуированы 3 505 человек

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