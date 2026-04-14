Over 3,500 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

A total of 3,505 people from 78 countries were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between 08:00 am on February 28 and 10:00 am (GMT+4) on April 13, Report informs.

Among those evacuated, 613 were citizens of Azerbaijan.

The breakdown of evacuees by nationality is presented below:

Country Number of evacuees Azerbaijan 613 China 736 Russia 374 India 294 Bangladesh 198 Tajikistan 194 Pakistan 152 Iran 136 Indonesia 116 Oman 84 Algeria 57 Italy 46 Germany 30 Canada 27 Spain 26 France 25 Georgia 21 Saudi Arabia 18 Japan 18 Uzbekistan 17 United States 17 Bahrain 16 Poland 14 Switzerland 14 Nigeria 13 Kazakhstan 13 Belarus 13 Hungary 12 Mexico 11 United Kingdom 10 Bulgaria 10 Democratic Republic of the Congo 10 Brazil 9 Sudan 8 Venezuela 8 Finland 6 Romania 6 Czech Republic 6 Slovakia 6 Belgium 6 Kyrgyzstan 6 Australia 6 United Arab Emirates 6 Türkiye 5 Serbia 5 Sweden 5 Afghanistan 5 Austria 5 Greece 5 Vietnam 5 Jordan 4 Philippines 4 Ukraine 4 Sri Lanka 4 Kuwait 4 Netherlands 4 Qatar 3 Croatia 3 Denmark 3 Norway 3 Nepal 2 Lebanon 2 Yemen 2 Myanmar 2 Cyprus 2 Egypt 2 Slovenia 2 Uruguay 2 Tunisia 1 South Africa 1 Maldives 1 Cuba 1 Vatican 1 Argentina 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Latvia 1 Belize 1 Dominican Republic 1

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.