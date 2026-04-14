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    Türkiye highlights need for women's active public role

    Region
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 09:49
    Türkiye highlights need for women's active public role

    Women's active participation in public life, including entrepreneurship, is considered essential in Türkiye, a senior parliamentary official said.

    According to Report, the statement was made by Cigdem Erdogan, chair of the Equal Opportunities for Women and Men Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, during an event held on the sidelines of an international conference in Baku.

    The conference took place within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and focused on "Amplifying women's voices across CICA for Sustainable Growth." The remarks were delivered at a side event titled "Development of Women's Entrepreneurship and Improvement of Legislation."

    She noted that gender equality is guaranteed under Türkiye's Constitution across all areas, including labor relations.

    "Various incentive mechanisms are implemented by the state to support the development of women's entrepreneurship. Within this framework, the level of support provided to women entrepreneurs is set higher compared to that for men," she said.

    Cigdem Erdogan Türkiye Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Çiğdem Erdoğan: Türkiyədə qadınların sahibkarlıqda aktiv iştirakı zərurət sayılır

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