Putin: Theaters in Baku and Derbent are bridges between cultures

The theater stages in Baku and Derbent serve as unique bridges between the cultures of the two countries, contributing to the strengthening of humanitarian ties, President Vladimir Putin said during his video address at the opening ceremony of the renovated Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

The president expressed confidence that the opening of the renewed theater would be a significant event for the cultural life of Dagestan, Russia as a whole, and neighboring states of the Caucasus.

Putin recalled that the theater's history dates back to the 1880s and has always united people devoted to the art of theater. He noted that after large-scale reconstruction, the theater has been provided with a modern building.

He emphasized that, with the support of federal programs and the participation of regions, private investors, and patrons, work is being carried out to renovate and technically re‑equip regional theaters across Russia. He highlighted Derbent as an example of such combined efforts.

The head of state thanked everyone who contributed to the project"s implementation.

Putin also stressed the importance of caring for traditions in Dagestan and ancient Derbent, noting that Russia"s uniqueness is shaped by the distinctiveness and unity of its peoples, as well as respect for cultural diversity.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that the renovated theater would help residents of the country become more familiar with the rich Azerbaijani culture.