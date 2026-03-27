Defense Ministry: UAE air defenses intercept 6 ballistic missiles

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) air defense systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and nine drones during the day, Report informs, citing the UAE Defense Ministry.

"On March 27, UAE air defense systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and nine drones launched from Iran," the ministry said.

During the previous 24 hours, UAE air defense systems had intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 11 drones.

Since the escalation of conflict in the Middle East began on February 28, UAE air defense systems have intercepted a total of 378 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,835 drones.