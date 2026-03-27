Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Defense Ministry: UAE air defenses intercept 6 ballistic missiles

    Other countries
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 20:21
    Defense Ministry: UAE air defenses intercept 6 ballistic missiles

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) air defense systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and nine drones during the day, Report informs, citing the UAE Defense Ministry.

    "On March 27, UAE air defense systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and nine drones launched from Iran," the ministry said.

    During the previous 24 hours, UAE air defense systems had intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 11 drones.

    Since the escalation of conflict in the Middle East began on February 28, UAE air defense systems have intercepted a total of 378 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,835 drones.

    Escalation in Middle East Iranian strikes US and Israel Operation Against Iran UAE Defense Ministry
    BƏƏ Müdafiə Nazirliyi: Sutka ərzində İranın 6 ballistik raketini ələ keçirmişik
    Минобороны ОАЭ: Системы ПВО за сутки перехватили 6 иранских баллистических ракет

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