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    Azerbaijani delegation participates in Int'l Justice Summit in Istanbul

    Region
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 10:50
    Azerbaijani delegation participates in Int'l Justice Summit in Istanbul

    A delegation from Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office has participated in the International Justice Summit Istanbul 2026 held in Türkiye, Report informs.

    According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the delegation was led by First Deputy Prosecutor General Elchin Mammadov and also included Aynur Osmanova, Head of the Legal Support and Human Rights Department, and Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments.

    The event, organized by Türkiye's Ministry of Justice on October 8-9, brought together justice ministers, prosecutors, judges, legal experts, and representatives of international organizations from more than 30 countries.

    Participants discussed contemporary challenges facing justice systems, the rule of law, human rights protection, and the strengthening of international legal cooperation.

    Panel discussions held within the summit also focused on the application of international humanitarian law, combating cybercrime, the impact of artificial intelligence on legal systems, the digitalization of justice, and other topical issues.

    Azerbaijani delegation participates in Int'l Justice Summit in Istanbul
    Azerbaijani delegation participates in Int'l Justice Summit in Istanbul
    Azerbaijani delegation participates in Int'l Justice Summit in Istanbul
    Azerbaijani delegation participates in Int'l Justice Summit in Istanbul
    Azerbaijani delegation participates in Int'l Justice Summit in Istanbul

    Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan Istanbul Türkiye
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