Azerbaijan plans expansion of Instant Payment System
Finance
- 13 October, 2026
- 11:07
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The scope of Azerbaijan's Instant Payment System (IPS) is expected to be expanded, said Vusal Khalilov, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.
Khalilov made the remarks at an event held as part of the Baku Fintech Sector Trade Mission Program, organized by the Turkic States Fintech Alliance (TURKFIN).
"We are working on integrating the system with other countries. We are currently holding discussions with the Central Bank of Türkiye on this matter," Khalilov said.
Ani Ödənişlər Sisteminin əhatə dairəsi genişləndiriləcək
В Азербайджане расширят охват Системы мгновенных платежей
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