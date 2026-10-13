Azerbaijan's Central Bank to present bill to expand capabilities of fintech companies
Finance
- 13 October, 2026
- 11:01
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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to present a draft law on amendments to the law "On Payment Services and Payment Systems" to the public, CBA Deputy Governor Vusal Khalilov said at an event organized by the Turkic States Fintech Alliance (TURKFIN) in Baku, Report informs.
The updated law will help expand the scope of activities for fintech companies and increase the variety of services they provide, he noted.
"Ödəniş xidmətləri və ödəniş sistemləri haqqında" qanun dəyişdiriləcək
ЦБА представит законопроект о расширении возможностей финтех-компаний
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