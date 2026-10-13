Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank to present bill to expand capabilities of fintech companies

    Finance
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 11:01
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank to present bill to expand capabilities of fintech companies

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to present a draft law on amendments to the law "On Payment Services and Payment Systems" to the public, CBA Deputy Governor Vusal Khalilov said at an event organized by the Turkic States Fintech Alliance (TURKFIN) in Baku, Report informs.

    The updated law will help expand the scope of activities for fintech companies and increase the variety of services they provide, he noted.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    "Ödəniş xidmətləri və ödəniş sistemləri haqqında" qanun dəyişdiriləcək
    ЦБА представит законопроект о расширении возможностей финтех-компаний
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