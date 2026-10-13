The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to present a draft law on amendments to the law "On Payment Services and Payment Systems" to the public, CBA Deputy Governor Vusal Khalilov said at an event organized by the Turkic States Fintech Alliance (TURKFIN) in Baku, Report informs.

The updated law will help expand the scope of activities for fintech companies and increase the variety of services they provide, he noted.