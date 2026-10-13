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    Azerbaijani parliament begins its plenary meeting with 13 items on agenda

    Milli Majlis
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 11:19
    Azerbaijani parliament begins its plenary meeting with 13 items on agenda

    The Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has commenced its next plenary meeting of the autumn term.

    According to Report, the agenda includes 13 items, featuring the ratification of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement regarding Climate Week-4 and the 30th meeting of the Adaptation Committee.

    The agenda also includes the ratification of two agreements and one treaty between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, along with other legislative matters.

    The session is being chaired by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

    Milli Majlis plenary session Sahiba Gafarova
    Milli Məclisin plenar iclası başlayıb, 13 məsələ müzakirə olunacaq
    Началось пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса, на повестке 13 вопросов
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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