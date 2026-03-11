Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated territories

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Domestic policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 08:57
    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return to the country's liberated territories, Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Girmizi Bazar settlement in the Khojavand district and the Khanabad village in the Khojaly district on Friday, Report informs.

    As part of this phase, 20 families, totaling 81 individuals, were resettled in the Girmizi Bazar settlement, while 21 families, comprising 103 individuals, were relocated to Khanabad village.

    The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

