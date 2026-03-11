Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 09:03
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    86.38

    - 7.85

    25.53

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    82.53

    - 7.81

    25.11

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,214.70

    43.80

    873.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,706.51

    - 34.29

    - 356.78

    S&P 500

    6,781.48

    - 14.51

    - 64.02

    Nasdaq

    22,697.10

    1.15

    - 544.89

    Nikkei

    55,633.94

    1,691.49

    5,294.46

    Dax

    23,968.63

    559.26

    - 521.78

    FTSE 100

    10,412.24

    162.72

    480.86

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,057.36

    142.00

    - 92.14

    Shanghai Composite

    4,123.96

    27.94

    155.12

    Bist 100

    13,175.74

    473.74

    1,914.22

    RTS

    1,141.77

    -7.94

    27.64

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1633

    0.0023

    - 0.0112

    USD/GBP

    1.3452

    0.0034

    - 0.0021

    JPY/USD

    158.2000

    0.3500

    1.7500

    RUB/USD

    78.9456

    0.5342

    0.1956

    TRY/USD

    44.0801

    0.0053

    1.1239

    CNY/USD

    6.8630

    - 0.0237

    - 0.1260
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (11.03.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (11.03.2026)

