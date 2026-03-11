Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.03.2026)
Finance
- 11 March, 2026
- 09:03
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
86.38
|
- 7.85
|
25.53
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
82.53
|
- 7.81
|
25.11
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,214.70
|
43.80
|
873.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,706.51
|
- 34.29
|
- 356.78
|
S&P 500
|
6,781.48
|
- 14.51
|
- 64.02
|
Nasdaq
|
22,697.10
|
1.15
|
- 544.89
|
Nikkei
|
55,633.94
|
1,691.49
|
5,294.46
|
Dax
|
23,968.63
|
559.26
|
- 521.78
|
FTSE 100
|
10,412.24
|
162.72
|
480.86
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,057.36
|
142.00
|
- 92.14
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,123.96
|
27.94
|
155.12
|
Bist 100
|
13,175.74
|
473.74
|
1,914.22
|
RTS
|
1,141.77
|
-7.94
|
27.64
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1633
|
0.0023
|
- 0.0112
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3452
|
0.0034
|
- 0.0021
|
JPY/USD
|
158.2000
|
0.3500
|
1.7500
|
RUB/USD
|
78.9456
|
0.5342
|
0.1956
|
TRY/USD
|
44.0801
|
0.0053
|
1.1239
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8630
|
- 0.0237
|
- 0.1260
