Over 1,000 tons of Russian grain to be sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan today

    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Infrastructure
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 09:05
    A freight train of 11 wagons carrying Russian grain to Armenia will depart today from the Bilajari Railway Station of Azerbaijan Railways, passing through the territory of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the total weight of the grain amounts to 1,023 tons.

    The train will then pass through the Boyuk Kasik Railway Station to Georgia and from there proceed toward Armenia.

    The last shipment was dispatched on March 9, when a freight train consisting of seven wagons carrying 488 tons of Russian grain was sent to Armenia via the territory of Azerbaijan.

    Azərbaycandan keçməklə Ermənistana 1000 tondan çox Rusiya taxılı göndərilir
    В Армению через Азербайджан отправляется более 1 тыс. тонн российского зерна

