Average monthly salary in Baku up 9%

    Business
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 10:57
    The average monthly nominal salary of employees in Baku reached 1,381 manats ($812) in 2025, according to the Baku City Statistics Department, Report informs.

    The figure represents an increase of 8.6% compared to 2024.

    Meanwhile, preliminary statistics show that the average monthly nominal salary of employees across Azerbaijan amounted to 1,103 manats ($649) in 2025, 9.3% more compared to the previous year.

