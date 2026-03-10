Average monthly salary in Baku up 9%
Business
- 10 March, 2026
- 10:57
The average monthly nominal salary of employees in Baku reached 1,381 manats ($812) in 2025, according to the Baku City Statistics Department, Report informs.
The figure represents an increase of 8.6% compared to 2024.
Meanwhile, preliminary statistics show that the average monthly nominal salary of employees across Azerbaijan amounted to 1,103 manats ($649) in 2025, 9.3% more compared to the previous year.
