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    EU opens two new accession clusters for Ukraine, Moldova

    Region
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 08:27
    EU opens two new accession clusters for Ukraine, Moldova

    The European Union (EU) has opened two new clusters in accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova: Internal Market and Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth.

    According to Report's European bureau, the decision was announced following accession conferences held in Luxembourg.

    The Internal Market cluster covers the free movement of goods, services, workers, and capital, as well as competition policy, financial services, company law, and consumer protection.

    The Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth cluster focuses on industrial policy, digital transformation, taxation, economic and monetary policy, employment, education, research, and customs regulation.

    As a result, both Ukraine and Moldova have advanced in the same areas of their EU accession talks.

    Representatives of the two countries said after the conferences that they expect the EU to open the remaining two of the six negotiation clusters for each country by the end of 2026.

    EU accession European Union (EU) Moldova Ukraine
    Aİ Ukrayna və Moldova ilə üzvlük danışıqları üçün iki yeni klaster açıb
    ЕС открыл два новых кластера переговоров о вступлении с Украиной и Молдовой
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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