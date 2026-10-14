Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.10.2026)
Finance
- 14 October, 2026
- 09:08
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
106.29
|
0.60
|
45.44
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
94.70
|
0.56
|
37.28
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,189.10
|
11.80
|
- 152.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,670.10
|
- 180.45
|
3,606.81
|
S&P 500
|
7,805.45
|
- 1.79
|
959.95
|
Nasdaq
|
27,204.38
|
- 41.52
|
3,962.39
|
Nikkei
|
67,777.52
|
- 1,253.40
|
17,438.04
|
Dax
|
25,259.90
|
- 17.78
|
769.49
|
FTSE 100
|
10,650.33
|
- 5.95
|
718.95
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,827.63
|
- 5.25
|
- 321.87
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,800.86
|
3.62
|
- 167.98
|
Bist 100
|
12,250.68
|
100.01
|
989.16
|
RTS
|
911.45
|
14.59
|
- 202.68
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1209
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0536
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3274
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0199
|
JPY/USD
|
158.1900
|
- 0.1400
|
1.7400
|
RUB/USD
|
83.7500
|
- 0.1500
|
5.0000
|
TRY/USD
|
49.3899
|
0.0100
|
6.4337
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6922
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2968
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (14.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (14.10.2026)
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