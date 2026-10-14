Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 09:08
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    106.29

    0.60

    45.44

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    94.70

    0.56

    37.28

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,189.10

    11.80

    - 152.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    51,670.10

    - 180.45

    3,606.81

    S&P 500

    7,805.45

    - 1.79

    959.95

    Nasdaq

    27,204.38

    - 41.52

    3,962.39

    Nikkei

    67,777.52

    - 1,253.40

    17,438.04

    Dax

    25,259.90

    - 17.78

    769.49

    FTSE 100

    10,650.33

    - 5.95

    718.95

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,827.63

    - 5.25

    - 321.87

    Shanghai Composite

    3,800.86

    3.62

    - 167.98

    Bist 100

    12,250.68

    100.01

    989.16

    RTS

    911.45

    14.59

    - 202.68

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1209

    0.0000

    - 0.0536

    USD/GBP

    1.3274

    0.0000

    - 0.0199

    JPY/USD

    158.1900

    - 0.1400

    1.7400

    RUB/USD

    83.7500

    - 0.1500

    5.0000

    TRY/USD

    49.3899

    0.0100

    6.4337

    CNY/USD

    6.6922

    0.0000

    - 0.2968
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (14.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (14.10.2026)
    44 - Tezliklə
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