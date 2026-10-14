Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    UEFA Champions League: Barcelona win away, Arsenal triumph at home

    Football
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 07:35
    UEFA Champions League: Barcelona win away, Arsenal triumph at home

    The second round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase has continued with nine matches on the opening day.

    According to Report, Barcelona secured a convincing 4-1 away victory over Galatasaray. Arsenal defeated Lille at home, while Viking and Bayern Munich played out an entertaining draw. Meanwhile, Napoli suffered a 3-1 away defeat to Villarreal.

    UEFA Champions League

    League Phase, Matchday 2

    October 13

    Lens (France) 0-2 Sporting (Portugal)

    Sabah (Azerbaijan) 2-0 Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

    Inter Milan (Italy) 3-4 Club Brugge (Belgium)

    Arsenal (England) 3-0 Lille (France)

    Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2-0 Manchester United (England)

    RB Leipzig (Germany) 1-0 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

    Villarreal (Spain) 3-1 Napoli (Italy)

    Galatasaray (Türkiye) 1-4 Barcelona (Spain)

    Viking (Norway) 3-3 Bayern Munich (Germany)

    UEFA Champions League Football FC Barcelona Arsenal F.C.
    Çempionlar Liqası: "Barselona" səfər, "Arsenal" ev oyununda qalib gəlib
    Лига чемпионов УЕФА: "Барселона" разгромила "Галатасарай", "Арсенал" победил "Лилль"
    44 - Tezliklə
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