UEFA Champions League: Barcelona win away, Arsenal triumph at home

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The second round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase has continued with nine matches on the opening day.

According to Report, Barcelona secured a convincing 4-1 away victory over Galatasaray. Arsenal defeated Lille at home, while Viking and Bayern Munich played out an entertaining draw. Meanwhile, Napoli suffered a 3-1 away defeat to Villarreal.

UEFA Champions League

League Phase, Matchday 2

October 13

Lens (France) 0-2 Sporting (Portugal)

Sabah (Azerbaijan) 2-0 Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Inter Milan (Italy) 3-4 Club Brugge (Belgium)

Arsenal (England) 3-0 Lille (France)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2-0 Manchester United (England)

RB Leipzig (Germany) 1-0 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Villarreal (Spain) 3-1 Napoli (Italy)

Galatasaray (Türkiye) 1-4 Barcelona (Spain)

Viking (Norway) 3-3 Bayern Munich (Germany)