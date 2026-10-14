Russia launches new wave of massive airstrikes on Kyiv
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- 14 October, 2026
- 08:59
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Russian forces have launched another wave of large-scale air attacks on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, the attacks began at 04:44 local time (GMT+3) and targeted both the city and the surrounding region.
The strikes involved ballistic missiles as well as various types of cruise missiles.
Ukraine's air defense systems reportedly intercepted and destroyed some of the incoming missiles before they reached their targets.
Rusiya ordusu Ukraynanın paytaxtına kütləvi hava zərbələrinə başlayıb
Российская армия вновь наносит массированные удары по Киеву
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