Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea

    Other countries
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 08:48
    5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea

    A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the coast of New Britain Island in Papua New Guinea, Report informs, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

    The earthquake's epicenter was located 121 kilometers south of Kokopo, a city with a population of around 26,200.

    The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

    No casualties or damage have been reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

    Earthquake Papua New Guinea
    Papua-Yeni Qvineya sahillərində 5,7 maqnitudada zəlzələ olub
    У берегов Папуа - Новой Гвинеи произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,7
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    16:54
    Baku temperatures reach 26°C as October stays warmer than normal
    Ecology
    16:46
    European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine under defense loan
    Other countries
    16:40
    Photo
    Azerbaijan represented at HOTREC, Hotelstars assemblies in Vilnius
    Tourism
    16:28
    Azerbaijan, Chile discuss cooperation in financial markets
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships
    Individual sports
    16:14
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date
    Energy
    16:07
    Photo
    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb
    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo
    Video
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Domestic policy
    15:54
    Photo
    IMF provides strategic planning recommendations to Azerbaijan's Central Bank
    Finance
    All News Feed