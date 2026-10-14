5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea

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A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the coast of New Britain Island in Papua New Guinea, Report informs, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake's epicenter was located 121 kilometers south of Kokopo, a city with a population of around 26,200.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.