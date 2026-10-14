5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea
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- 14 October, 2026
- 08:48
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A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the coast of New Britain Island in Papua New Guinea, Report informs, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The earthquake's epicenter was located 121 kilometers south of Kokopo, a city with a population of around 26,200.
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.
No casualties or damage have been reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.
Papua-Yeni Qvineya sahillərində 5,7 maqnitudada zəlzələ olub
У берегов Папуа - Новой Гвинеи произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,7
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