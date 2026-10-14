Kyiv hit by S-400 strikes without air raid alert
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- 14 October, 2026
- 08:37
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Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, has come under S-400 missile strikes for the second consecutive day without an air raid warning being issued.
According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, the latest strikes occurred at 10:50 p.m. local time (GMT+4) on October 13.
Responding to journalists' questions, Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said that, as on the previous day, Ukraine's partners did not provide advance warning about the ballistic strikes and no intelligence alert had been passed on.
"Military and other relevant authorities are clarifying the situation," he added.
Kiyev ardıcıl iki gün həyəcan siqnalı olmadan S-400-lərin zərbələrinə məruz qalıb
Киев второй день подряд подвергается ракетным ударам без объявления воздушной тревоги
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