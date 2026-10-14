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    Kyiv hit by S-400 strikes without air raid alert

    Other countries
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 08:37
    Kyiv hit by S-400 strikes without air raid alert

    Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, has come under S-400 missile strikes for the second consecutive day without an air raid warning being issued.

    According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, the latest strikes occurred at 10:50 p.m. local time (GMT+4) on October 13.

    Responding to journalists' questions, Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said that, as on the previous day, Ukraine's partners did not provide advance warning about the ballistic strikes and no intelligence alert had been passed on.

    "Military and other relevant authorities are clarifying the situation," he added.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Russian strikes S-400s air raids Kyiv
    Kiyev ardıcıl iki gün həyəcan siqnalı olmadan S-400-lərin zərbələrinə məruz qalıb
    Киев второй день подряд подвергается ракетным ударам без объявления воздушной тревоги
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