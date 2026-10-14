Kazakhstan, Belgium to expand cooperation on critical minerals
Region
- 14 October, 2026
- 07:56
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Kazakhstan and Belgium will develop joint projects in the critical minerals sector, Report informs via the 24KZ news outlet.
The prospects for cooperation in critical minerals were discussed at the Kazakhstan–Belgium roundtable held in Astana on October 13.
The main topics included the implementation of industrial and innovative projects, as well as the establishment of processing facilities.
Kazakhstan needs to move away from exporting raw materials toward deeper processing and the production of high-tech goods.
Qazaxıstan və Belçika kritik minerallar sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirmək qərarına gəliblər
Казахстан и Бельгия решили расширить сотрудничество в сфере критических минералов
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