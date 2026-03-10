Azerbaijan evacuating nearly 200 citizens from Middle East - UPDATED

A special flight operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is currently transporting 195 Azerbaijani citizens, one Turkish citizen, and two foreign nationals holding residence permits in Azerbaijan from Oman to Baku, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that in line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, another evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens stranded in Abu Dhabi and Dubai due to the war situation in the Middle East is being carried out.

"In recent days, thanks to the efforts of our Embassy in the UAE and our Consulate General in Dubai, Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return home were registered. Afterwards, they were transported by special buses arranged by our diplomatic missions to the airport in Oman, coordinated with our Embassy there, and then dispatched to Azerbaijan on a special AZAL flight," the ministry noted.

Due to the recent events in the Middle East, another repatriation flight is being operated from Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, to Baku to facilitate the return of Azerbaijani citizens remaining in the region, including those in the United Arab Emirates, the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) told Report.

AZAL's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operating on the Muscat–Baku route is expected to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the coming hours. Through this flight, around 200 Azerbaijani citizens are planned to return safely to the country.

As the national air carrier, AZAL is currently carrying out the flights safely and in an organized manner in accordance with the procedures established by the relevant authorities.