Gold prices rise over 1.4% amid demand for safe-haven assets
Finance
- 10 March, 2026
- 10:58
Gold prices rose on Tuesday morning as demand for safe haven assets remained strong amid geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the Middle East conflict, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $72.86 from the previous close, or 1.43%, to $5,176.56 per troy ounce.
May silver futures rose 5.52% to $89.185 per ounce.
Investors are assessing geopolitical news. Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said the US would strike Iran 20 times more severely than it is currently doing if Tehran stops oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
