TURKPA observers meet with chair of Almaty Territorial Referendum Commission

The International Referendum Observation Mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), conducting short-term observation of the constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan on March 15, 2026, has met with Aygul Kalikova, chair of the territorial referendum commission of Almaty.

Report informs with reference to TURKPA that the commission chair briefed the mission on preparations for the referendum in Almaty and answered questions.

Speaking about ensuring necessary conditions for voters with disabilities, Kalikova said mobile ballot boxes will be used for voters unable to come to polling stations on voting day. She also noted that voters can apply for an absentee certificate allowing them to cast ballots at any polling station outside their place of registration.

Kalikova also referred to the participation of local observers in monitoring the referendum process, noting that nine public associations have been registered to observe the vote in Almaty.

Members of the mission emphasized the importance of the constitutional referendum and wished success in holding a democratic and transparent vote.

The TURKPA International Referendum Observation Mission is conducting its work in Astana, Almaty and Turkistan.

The Almaty group of the mission includes MPs Tamam Jafarova (Azerbaijan), Mahmut Özer and Cemal Enginyurt (both from Türkiye), as well as staff of the TURKPA International Secretariat - Deputy Secretary General Muhammet Alper Hayali, commission secretary Bauyrzhan Datkayev, legal affairs specialist Azer Mammadov, and an employee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, delegation secretary Abdullah Nuri Ayvaz.