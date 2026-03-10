Iran launches missile strike on US Harir base in Iraqi Kurdistan
Region
- 10 March, 2026
- 11:13
Iran carried out a missile strike on the US military base in Harir in Iraq's Kurdistan region, Report informs.
According to a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the base was targeted with five missiles.
No further details about possible damage or casualties were immediately provided.
