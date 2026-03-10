Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran launches missile strike on US Harir base in Iraqi Kurdistan

    Region
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 11:13
    Iran launches missile strike on US Harir base in Iraqi Kurdistan

    Iran carried out a missile strike on the US military base in Harir in Iraq's Kurdistan region, Report informs.

    According to a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the base was targeted with five missiles.

    No further details about possible damage or casualties were immediately provided.

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iraq US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran ABŞ-nin İraq Kürdüstanındakı "Hərir" hərbi bazasına hücum edib
    Иран атаковал военную базу США Харир в Иракском Курдистане

    Latest News

    11:40

    Türkiye deploys Patriot system in Malatya

    Region
    11:40

    Azerbaijan evacuating nearly 200 citizens from Middle East - UPDATED

    Infrastructure
    11:19

    Over 190 injured in Israel due to fighting in Middle East

    Other countries
    11:16

    2,097 people from 69 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:13

    Iran launches missile strike on US Harir base in Iraqi Kurdistan

    Region
    11:09

    Public catering turnover in Baku up 10%

    Business
    10:58

    Gold prices rise over 1.4% amid demand for safe-haven assets

    Finance
    10:57

    Average monthly salary in Baku up 9%

    Business
    10:52

    Wave of airstrikes hit organization managing Hezbollah's cashflow

    Other countries
    All News Feed